'The visitor': discover Stephen King's book

Stephen King is one of the most prolific writers of today. Almost a novel per year, his bibliography includes, so far, 56 novels. The last? 'The Institute', from which a new television series is being prepared. But, just the previous year he published 'The visitor', a police thriller of suspense and with dyes, say, fantastic, that had a very good reception (and that is located in the same universe as his trilogy of 'Mr. Mercedes') and that is currently issued in serial format through the HBO The synopsis of the book is as follows:

An eleven-year-old boy has been brutally raped and killed. All tests point to one of Flint City's most beloved citizens: Terry Maitland, children's league coach, literature teacher, exemplary husband and father of two girls. Detective Ralph Anderson orders his arrest. Maitland has a firm alibi that shows that he was in another city when the crime was committed, but the DNA evidence found at the scene confirms that he is guilty. Before justice and public opinion Terry Maitland is a murderer and the case is resolved. But Detective Anderson is not satisfied. Maitland seems like a good guy, an exemplary citizen, does he have two faces? And how is it possible that he was in two places at once?

Without going into spoilers, King's novel has a perfectly measured rhythm and is giving us clues throughout history, but without ever revealing too much, something that usually characterizes the author's style, with characters that move in that fine line between what is right and what is wrong; what needs to be done, what needs to be done … and what should be done.