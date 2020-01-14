Sports

The vision of the Super Cup final in Modern Life: "Valverde is like communism coming to Spain"

January 14, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
The final of the Spanish Super Cup was resolved in the penalty shootout and the hard lack of Federico Valverde to Álvaro Morata It was one of the controversial plays of the match, which even ended up being decisive in the future of the match.

The already famous lack of Fede Valverde It did not go unnoticed by the members of La Vida Moderna, the star humor program of the SER Chain. David Broncano, Ignatius and Quequé talked about it

"It is a perfect metaphor for what Atleti is", Quequé reflected. "Morata's play was perfect, he had controlled perfect, he was smart to the goal and suddenly he was twisted, a tsunami came in," Broncano explained about Valverde's foul.

"Fede Valverde is communism coming to Spain. Morata was the consumer society and suddenly Valverde is Alberto Garzón, "concluded Broncano.

