         The visceral film Holocaust Cannibal will have a sequel in the form of a video game by its director

It is not uncommon to see that films with several decades behind them are renewed in the form of a video game. Remember the PS2 era when we had a The Warriors title, no more and no less. However, what nobody expected was a game from this movie that we are dealing with now.

Caníbal Holocaust will have its own video play adaptation. Yes, as you read. Although rather, it is a sequel. His name is simply Cannibal and it is being developed by Fantastico Studio. The most surprising thing is that Ruggero Deodato, director of the original film, repeats the same role here. He will be the main leader and in charge of writing the script.

In fact, Cannibal It is treated as the fourth chapter of his cycle of cannibals, which instead of being a movie, this time will take the form of a video game. In turn, it is their way of celebrating the fortieth anniversary of the ribbon.

Although nothing has been seen yet, beyond a teaser with the promotional image, Fantastico Studio anticipates that it will be "an interactive horror graphic adventure". There are many questions still in the air, but I imagine that they will be answered throughout this year, since its launch is scheduled for November on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Cannibal holocaust, the 1980 film, is about a group of people trying to record a documentary about the indigenous tribes of the Amazon, what is called "the green hell." She became famous for her visceral (and extremely realistic) scenes of violence, some of them with obvious animal cruelty. Not pleasant at all if you have a sensitive stomach. If this game had been announced on April 1, we would all have thought it was a joke.