The viral video of Rafa Nadal cleaning the machines of his own gym

February 17, 2020
Edie Perez
The video uploaded it to social networks Madison Mcleod, a young admirer of Rafa Nadal. He was walking through the tennis academy (Rafa Nadal Academy) in Manacor and saw how, from the outside, the player could be observed with a towel in his hand cleaning a treadmill.

The video has quickly gone viral. In him Rafa is seen, an idol for the girl, picking up his own sweat from a machine he had just used in his own academy.

The young woman, looking astonished, could not believe what she was seeing. The gesture of humility of the Balearic is going around the world through social networks.

The world number two is preparing the Acapulco tournament and was doing a fitness session in the gym when, not knowing what was being recorded, the sweat of the treadmill was cleaned with paper.

Nadal has once again demonstrated that in addition to being one of the best tennis players in history, it is an example of citizenship.

