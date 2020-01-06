The viral video of Danna Paola (‘Elite’) that everyone talks about today on social networks

Share it:

Danna Paola He has bundled it brown in social networks, and it is not for less. Last Sunday night was broadcast in Mexico 'The academy', a program similar to our ‘OT’ where the artist is a jury and where last night she issued a verdict that has already become viral. This is a video in which the singer evaluates with irony to Gibrán, contestant of the ‘talent show’ that during the week had been recorded disparaging the actress of 'Elite'. Thus, what seems like a flattering trial ends up becoming a blunt statement of intent that has not left anyone indifferent.

“Don't think I don't hear what you say about me at the Academy. I'm in this chair, I'm not going because I look pretty, but because I've been in my career for 20 years and I've never disrespected anyone […] I don't come to be your friend, if I like you or I don't like you, I don't care. ” .

This is the full moment:

Quickly social networks made this criticism viral where many found a clear reference to Lucrecia, his character in the Netflix series. It was herself shortly after that, once seen the magnitude of the scene, she clarified in her Instagram account:

“I think that as a woman as a critic, I am a person who considers me a complete artist, I deserve respect, for something I say things. I don't like to keep quiet with anyone. With anyone who has disrespected me, I have faced them and told them their truths ‘so sorry not sorry”.

The contestant was expelled that same night from the talent show ’due to the votes of the spectators, while Danna showed a critical and severe facet that caused dozens of memes on the internet. Will we see the interpreter of ye Hey Pablo ’participating as a jury in a Spanish program?