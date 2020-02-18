The viral thread of the toxic relationship of Danna Paola and Eleazar Gómez

Share it:

With the recent launch of "Sodio" by Danna Paola and "Can't forget me" Eleazar Gómez theme, a great controversy has been unleashed in social networks, because they ensure that both issues are indirect, they even created a thread about the alleged relationship Toxic that the artists maintained.

It was a Twitter user who was responsible for making one of the well-known and popular "threads" on the platform of the blue bird, which unleashed the controversy after evidence of each of his revelations were presented, demonstrating that if there is any reason in what he writes.

This thread has as protagonists Danna Paola and Eleazar Gómez, who maintained a relationship in 2010.

The beginnings of the relationship between Danna Paola and Eleazar Gómez

The two met in 2009, during the recordings of the Mexican telenovela "Dare to dream" of Televisa, at that time she was 14 years old and he was 24, a big age difference that worried everyone, because Danna was a minor. At that time the rumor broke out that Eleazar liked the girl, but she did not reciprocate for being much larger.

They kept their relationship in secret

The thread continues explaining that the two celebrities kept a hidden romance during the first months, until they could no longer hide it and began to leave photographs of the type of relationship they had.

By 2010, they were secret boyfriends. However, pictures of them soon appeared together.

Eleazar tried to talk to the media saying that they were photomontages and other things, because it was not convenient for them to relate them that way as Danna was a minor. pic.twitter.com/cT0mcksGEo – Freddy Velarde (@_FreddyVelarde)

February 16, 2020





At that time, Eleazar decided to convince everyone that they were assemblies made by reporters and some Internet users, as it was not convenient for him to be related to a minor.

The photos continued to appear in the media, but they continued to deny their relationship, especially Gomez, who did not publicize their relationship publicly and that began to bother Danna Paola too much.

It was in 2013, in the presentation of the play "Wicked" starring Danna Paola, when they finally let themselves be seen as an official couple, by this time she was of age and could do whatever she pleased with her life.

Finally, in 2013, in the presentation of the play "Wicked" starring Danna Paola, they were officially captured as a happy and lasting couple. pic.twitter.com/kEVMfujFzl – Freddy Velarde (@_FreddyVelarde)

February 16, 2020





The conflicts between the singers begin

While she was inside the play where she gave life to "Elphaba", Eleazar began to feel very jealous, and even believed that Danna Paola was cheating on him with an actor of the same play, something that was not confirmed by the media.

Months later a video was revealed where they were seen starring in a strong fight outside a cinema and Eleazar arrives to insult her in a blunt way. It was said that he had found inappropriate messages from her and a certain cast mate from the play "Wicked."









By the middle of 2015 they ended their relationship after six years and not because of an infidelity of Eleazar as it had been rumored, but because of physical abuse towards Danna Paola for him, this according to a strong close to the actress.

In the middle of that same year they end their 6-year relationship. A close friend of the actress said that the actor's infidelity was not what caused this, but that she had physically mistreated Danna Paola. #AmigaChismosa pic.twitter.com/pIkuf9Bj5W – Freddy Velarde (@_FreddyVelarde)

February 16, 2020





They both spoke badly about each other

Months after ending their relationship, Eleazar said that Danna was a possessive, capricious woman when she didn't get what she wanted and a hypocrite. While she declared that her ex-partner was a violent and extremely jealous man, so much so that she manipulated her to reject several soap operas for her uncontrollable jealousy.

The indirect musical assumptions

After both took out their new musical themes, a wave of comments have been generated about the possible musical hints that they have launched, as there are different parts of the themes of both that have raised the suspicions of Internet users.

"Can't forget me" Eleazar presents a stanza that mentions "Pablo" and "Ariana", supposedly Pablo from Danna Paola's single "Hey Pablo" and "Ariana" after Danna Paola supposedly based on the style of singer Ariana Grande.

As you can see that you still like me, we are going to take away our disgust, I am not Pablo and you are not Ariana, but we are not left with the desire ".









In addition, in the official video of the subject they present a young woman very similar to Danna, both physically and the way they present her, because the makeup, the hairstyle and their costumes make believe that it is the same Danna Paola who appears in the video.

Now that Danna Paola has released the song "Sodio" that tells the experience of a woman who had a relationship with a man who confused her and in the end turned out to be gay, they believe she is dedicated to Eleazar, because although she has not doubted much she The sexuality of the famous, they say he maintains a secret relationship with Ian García, one of the "Wapayasos", however, nothing has been confirmed.

If you explain to me I understand you, if you shut up I don't understand. I lost the bet and in the end, one less boyfriend, one more friend ", sings Danna Paola in" Sodio ".









It is worth mentioning that the performer revealed that this musical theme was based on an experience of one of the relationships she had throughout her life, as she has done with her other singles, which are a success.

I still don't believe it … today I woke up embraced at this moment … and it is incredible that all this has happened in less than a year., I decided to believe in myself, they believed in me and the result and the greatest gift are these details , which today add and reward all the effort that is full of love in my music. WOW really … I'm very grateful to life, my team, my label, family, friends, lost love and YOU DREAMERS mainly … it's crazy, I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !!! Never stop dreaming and work hard to achieve your dreams, magic really exists and even more when you believe in what you can create yourself. 7+ A WEEK OF LAUNCH IS PLATINO HEAR PAUL 3X PLATINUM BAD DIAMOND FAME INFINITE THANKS !!! A shared publication by Danna Paola (@dannapaola) on Feb 17, 2020 at 12:17 PST





Remember that in recent months thousands of Internet users have shared different threads on the platform that have become very popular, one of them was that of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, a great story that made many people stop following the interpreter.