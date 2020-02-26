The viral photo of Fernando Alonso with possible nod to Ferrari

This Tuesday we knew that Fernando Alonso, twice world champion of Formula 1 and once of resistance, will play this year the 500 Indianapolis Miles with the team Arrow McLaren SP, with a car powered by a Chevrolet engine, in search of the coveted Triple Crown, the team reported.

"Arrow McLaren SP and Fernando Alonso will join forces with the main sponsor, Ruoff Mortgage, to compete in the 104th edition of the 500 Indianapolis 500 Miles," the team reported.

The Spanish will join the pilots of Arrow McLaren SP, the American Oliver Askew and the Mexican Patricio 'Pato' O'Ward in a team of three cars "in a mixture of youth and experience" in the legendary test.

The Spanish rider continues to be the protagonist of nth rumors about a possible return to Formula 1. The new regulation that is to come can revolutionize the world of motor and grille.

The Spaniard was in New York at an advertising event of CitiBank, from where a post was uploaded to the social network Twitter. However, in one of the images he published you can see a detail that has drawn much attention to his followers. Fernando Alonso appears with a photo of himself, just behind, dressed in a Ferrari jumpsuit. The red colors of this background began to viralize through the networks. We do not know what this image can mean, if it is by chance or indirect, we only know that the renewal of Sebastian Vettel by the Italian team is stagnant and the shadow of the Asturian pilot is elongated.

Fernando Alonso and the image of the controversy

/ Twitter

Alonso, double F1 world champion (2005 and 2006), world resistance champion (2019), twice winner of the 24 hours of Le Mans (2018 and 2019) and winner of the 24 hours of Daytona in 2019 and that this year debuted in the Dakar with a thirteenth place, he will compete at the wheel of the No. 66 Chevrolet of Ruoff Mortgage Arrow McLaren SP on his return to the test to continue the search for the coveted Triple Crown of world motor racing, which make up the Grand Prix of Monaco F1 (which won in 2006 and 2007), the 24 Hours of Le Manas and the 500 Miles of Indianapolis.