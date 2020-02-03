The viral dying of Iturralde González to Mela Ch Wednesday in Sports Carousel

One more year, the Cadena SER broadcast the Super Bowl live, the most anticipated sporting event of the year at an international level, and as many listeners as those present in the Gran Vía 32 studio had a great time with the broadcast.

It can be perfectly summarized in the person of Iturralde González what the Super Bowl means in Sports Carousel: information and fun. The former colleague analyzed each arbitration action of the meeting and gave a lot of play on the YouTube channel of Carousel Sports.

Without a doubt, the funniest moment was when they gave way to the 'Kiss Cam' in which, Iturralde González, on screen, He did not hesitate to jump into Mela Wednesday and try to give him a good morreo. You have to ask for the VAR, because it seems that Mela came to put her hand before there was mouth-to-mouth contact …