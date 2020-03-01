TV Shows

The video with which Yanet García rose to fame

February 29, 2020
Edie Perez
The video with which the beautiful model and television host Yanet García became famous worldwide, in 2015, circulates on social networks.

Yanet García is one of the most famous conductors today and with millions of followers on social networks. Her fame was born in 2015, when Ozzy Man made it known.

Ozzy Man, who is a viral video commentator, turned the videl where Yanet appears on YouTube and at that time he already wore his charms.

The beautiful Yanet drew a lot of attention for her spiky figure, her youth and her way of giving the news of the weather. Ozzy Man was the first to be amazed at her and did not hesitate to make her known worldwide.

In the narrative that Ozzy Man makes about the presentation of Yanet, he highlights as a joke that lately he feels quite interested in the Mexican climate (to see Yanet).

It is good to learn about other cultures. And the precipitation. Yes, I don't know what Yanet García says, but a part of me is fine, ”says the Australian in his narration.




The video of Yanet published since 2015 has more than 26 million views and for this reason it becomes one of the most watched clips on its channel.

