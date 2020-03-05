The video of ‘The paper house‘ (season 4) that has revolutionized the network

Share it:

It is curious to think of the massive success of 'Paper house', which did not happen until it landed in Netflix. When it premiered on television it had its audience, but who would have imagined that with the transfer to the streaming platform it would be a Serie followed and celebrated worldwide?

You may not remember, but in 2018 he even won the International Emmy Award for Best Dramatic Series, a recognition that is historic for our country. Thus, it is not surprising that the 'hype' for the season 4, which is just around the corner (opens April 3!), be REAL.

Now, the wait has had a new peak of collective nerves, due to a video that we have seen on Twitter and that has thrown a great doubt on the board (it has to do with Nairobi).

From here, 'SPOILERS'!

THE NEW VIDEO OF 'THE PAPER HOUSE' (SEASON 4)

We saw it through the homonymous and official Twitter account of the series.

We were in 'shock' when Inspector Sierra comes out sending a statement to the professor, the band and "all his pathetic followers." But it is the answer that has generated the stir in social networks: "By Nairobi For Lisbon".

The teacher think they killed Lisbon, because in the last chapter he fell into his own trap by 'believing what he heard', but what the audience does not know – and what has aroused uncertainty – is what happened to Nairobi.

Do you die or not die? Why do you say that, professor? WHY? Luckily there are the 'tweeters' to share the pain. The proverb here is right: "evil of many …".

What a desire to arrive on April 3!