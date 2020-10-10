the video of the daughter is very tender

In the fall of 2018, the first daughter of Norman Reedus and his partner, actress Diane Kruger. The couple is always very attentive to the privacy of the child and does not publish photos showing her face on social media. The star of The Walking DeadHowever, she recently found a way to share a cute video of the baby with fans.

In the short clip published by Norman Reedus on Instagram, which we can also see at the bottom of the news, the girl is shot from behind, and is wearing a funny diaper with sketched tacos. In front of a blackboard, with pastels, chalks and tempera at her feet, the little girl screams and then draws a sign, “signing” her artwork.

“Although we understand that many people would like to see a photo of our daughter, we as parents want nothing more than to allow her to grow safely and in respect of privacy “ he had declared Diane Kruger in December 2018, when the newborn was paparazzi together with the couple. “Norman and I kindly ask you to do not republish this photo and help us achieve this. Please put yourself in our shoes. Thanks for the support. “

