The video of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan who is going around the world

Former player Michael Jordan has been recognized "shocked" by the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter in a helicopter crash and has shown his "pain" at the farewell of someone whom he considered "a little brother."

"I am shocked by the tragic news of the death of Kobe and Gianna. Words cannot describe the pain I feel. I loved Kobe, he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often and I will miss those talks a lot. He was a great competitor, one of the greats of basketball and a creative force, "he said in a statement.

In the last hours, there is a video that has gone viral on social networks after the death of 'The Black Mamba'and the legacy he collected from Jordan. In it you can see movements of both players exactly the same, in the same way and in the same part of the track.

It is very common to hear the phrase "it's the closest thing to Michael Jordan the NBA has seen"And it was not uncommon to see Bryant move like the mythical legend.

One of the things Kobe Bryant never forgave is not being able to win six rings like Jordan: "It bothers me, but things are what they are"he commented. The former player claimed that he always tried to win, but finally he could not achieve it."My original goal was to try to win eight. You try and do your best. At the end of the day, you can agree with the results of how far you have come. That's why I can be really calm with the career I've had, "he predicted.

Now, a youtuber has brought to light one of the most shared videos on the different social networks. With millions of visualizations, in less than two minutes, you can see a series of plays from different NBA games in which the two players perform identical technical movements. Therefore, they may consider them as two athletes of the greatest of all time.

What many do not know is that, after the resounding success of this mini-documentary, the author created A second Y third part that you can fall in love with by watching it below: