The video of Galilea Montijo dancing tube when she was young

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There is no doubt that Galilea Montijo has a tremendous body, since since its inception in Vida Tv, he always showed the enviable figure that was loaded, which is why everyone who could teach it in the program leaving everyone with their mouths open.

On one occasion the driver did something surprising and was dancing in a tube in that broadcast, where her rear guard was what most caught her attention, even in the program Today she continues to fall in love every time she arrives in small dresses with which she barely shows her spectacular legs . (from minute 1:06)

"What a beautiful Cuerpazo the Galilee has always had", "And now Galilee is one of the star conductors of Televisa and the best paid", "I was a puberto and that Galilee awoke me low passions", they wrote to Galilee for their beauty.

Remember that Galilea Montijo is one of the most beautiful women in the show for some years, it also became one of the most popular conductors of the small screen, because we have seen it in several programs as a host and that is that the public has hooked with his charisma since he entered the morning today.

It is worth mentioning that this is a new year for Gali and that he will be at the forefront of the new season of Little Giants, in addition he has just released another program where he interviews several celebrities who triumphed in the United States.