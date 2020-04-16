Entertainment

The video game Myst will have a television series with the writer of X-Men: First generation

April 16, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The television series based on Myst, the adventure video game released in 1993, has been made with Ashley Edward Miller, writer of the acclaimed movie X-Men: First Generation.

The show is being developed with input from Myst co-creator Rand Miller.

The series, produced by Village Roadshow, will be set in video game mythology while expanding it. For this they have the help of Rand Miller, co-creator of the game, assisted by his brother Ryan Miller as a consultant.

Already in 2014 a Myst series developed by Legendary Entertainment was announced and in 2015 it was said that said series would be released with a game as a complement. None of those projects materialized in the end.

Myst is a classic of the so-called point & click and from it emerged a whole franchise in the 90s remembered for first-person control and solving puzzles left by an unknown force called El Extraño, which led us to travel around different worlds. . It was the best-selling game in PC history from 1993 to 2002, when it was dethroned by The Sims.

At the moment we do not know other details about the production such as the cast, what the adaptation will look like or when it will hit television. Neither does it appear that any of the large video-on-demand platforms have yet taken over the rights.

Source.

