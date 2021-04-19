The very powerful 12.9 “iPad Pro (2020) reaches its historical minimum price of 989.10 euros on Amazon

For many, talking about tablets is talking about Apple iPads. They are the devices of their class with the most apps adapted to take advantage of their larger screen, as well as those with software available in the App Store to perform more advanced tasks. The 12.9 “Wi-Fi 128GB iPad Pro (2020) is on sale on Amazon at 1.099 euros 989.10 euros, its historical minimum price.

Buy iPad Pro tablet at the best price

With a suggested retail price of $ 1,099 for the version with Wi-Fi connectivity and 128GB of internal storage, the 12.9 “iPad Pro (2020) can be purchased at its all-time low price on Amazon of 1.099 euros 989,10 euros. This is a saving of almost 109 euros compared to its price in the Apple Store.





Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch, 4th Gen Wi-Fi 128GB) – Space Gray (2020)

The iPad Pro (2020) is the tablet aimed at Apple’s professional sector and one of the most powerful on the market. Released in mid-March 2020, this model has an approximate weight of 641 grams, is made mainly of aluminum and glass, and has a 12.9 “Retina IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2,048 x 2,732 pixels in 4: 3 format and with 120 Hz refresh rate.

Integrates the ambitious Apple A12Z Bionic processor, an eight-core chip that is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM, which allows the iPadOS 14 operating system to be moved very smoothly, as well as all the applications compatible with the device that are available in the App Store. Its battery is 9,720 mAh and accepts 18W fast charging.

The main novelty is in the photographic section. Has been added 12 + 10 MP dual rear camera capable of recording video in high resolution 4K @ 60fps, in addition to the ToF 3D LiDAR scanner for augmented reality tasks with which the appreciation of depth is improved.

It is compatible with the second generation Apple Pencil, which is magnetically charged on the side of the device, the Magic Keyboard with trackpad, and its USB-C allows you to easily connect many peripherals, such as hard drives or microphones.

More offers?

With Amazon prime you will enjoy faster shipments for 36 euros a year, with a 30-day free trial. Access original Amazon Prime Video series, film and documentary productions with the free trial month. You have 60 days free of Kindle Unlimited, a million titles accessible from a Kindle reader or with the Kindle app on an iPhone or iPad. It can be tried for free for two months, saving us 19.98 euros. And with Amazon Music Unlimited, millions of songs free for 90 days.

In Applesfera Selección we publish the best offers related to Apple products and compatible accessories. Prices and availability may vary after publication.