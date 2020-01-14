The vermilion wings of Hawks from My Hero Academia unfold in this genre cosplay

Share it:

My Hero Academia has come a long way in recent years. Ever since its release on paper, the most discerning fans understood that it would be an interesting and worth watching series. And while the fans grew around the work of Kōhei Horikoshi, to consecrate it definitively we thought the release of the animated series.

And if the fandom was already very active before then, things are definitely on another level. My Hero Academia is now on everyone's lips. Especially in this period when the fourth season is underway, and especially after the release of the thirteen episode that has literally freaked out fans from all over the world, exalted beyond belief.

As we said the fans of My Hero Academia are more and more active and you just have to see the net to notice it. Among photos and stories of the episodes, volumes or gadgets, there are a lot of really captivating fan art and cosplay. It is precisely a costume that we want to talk to you about today. Specifically one of a kind, in which one of the strongest Pro Heroes of the manga, the winged Hawks, is played by a woman who made her cosplay for theAnime Los Angeles.

As you can see from the photo at the bottom of the article, the costume is really well done. The wings on the back leave you speechless as well as the system that allows it to unfold in all their breadth. In addition to the wings and the red plumage, what most recalls the character are certainly the glasses and also the jacket with the high collar and the fur inside.

And what do you think of it? Do you like this cosplay or not? Let us know in the comments below.