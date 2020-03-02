Entertainment

The Venom designer shows us the artwork of a new symbiont in the series

March 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
On the occasion of the Free Comic Book Day to be held on May 2 in the United States, the designer of the series of Venom Ryan Stegman shows us in absolute preview a new symbiont that we will soon see confronting Eddie Brock. Let's take a look

We warn you that these are spoilers of future events, so if you do not want to spoil the surprise do not continue reading this news. If you want to see the new character, just scroll through the news and take a look at the image from the Instagram profile of the good Stegman. The new character is called Virus (proper name these days. No doubt about it) and, as you can see, it seems to come directly from the 90s, widely honored by the rest of the series. His look is exaggerated and makes it imposing and massive. It looks like a fusion between War Machine (the partner of Iron Man) and Venom, thanks to that sort of cannons on the shoulders and the tubes that connect to the body. We can say that it is very different from Carnage's new look.

What will be your role within the series? Is it somehow related to Venom: The End the series that imagines the ending of Eddie Brock's story? We will find out next May 2 in the new narrative arc of Venom which will be titled "Beyond". Second Donny Cates, the writer, this new arc will explore the future that awaits Eddie Brock within the Marvel Universe.

