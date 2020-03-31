The Venom designer draws a splendid illustration of All Might

Share it:

Kohei Horikoshi's work, My Hero Academia, has now found consensus and popularity almost everywhere, especially in the United States where fans have always been attracted to the hero. Ryan Stegman, Venom designer for Marvel Comics, honored All Might with a sketch.

As you can see at the bottom of the news, Stegman has remained very faithful to Horikoshi's style, giving us a All Might really successful on his Twitter profile. This is because it is the same style of the designer of the adventures of Deku and company to be very close to that of the USA Marvel and DC Comics comics, especially All Might recalls the physicality of some western super heroes. After all, sensei Horikoshi has always said he is a big fan of these characters and is a great collector of statues with a super heroic theme. Who knows if, when the manga he is working on ends, Horikoshi will maybe collaborate with Marvel Comics.

Meanwhile, in the My Hero Academia manga we are witnessing the final clash between Heroes and Villain. Clash that is becoming very much access and there are already the first fallen. On the anime front, however, the clash between Endeavor and a new Nomu model that is really very strong is about to rage, in what will be the last episode of the fourth season of the series.