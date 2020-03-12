The VelociPastor 2, Sequel – Cure Assassin, Dinosaurs and Ninjas

Share it:

The "exploits" from The Asylum, the crazy productions of Syfy, the boom of "sharksploitation" and the "crowdfundings"The most absurd have brought us here, a moment in which thanks to the democratization of digital cinema and the global nature of networks, everything can be filmed, mounted and, yes, swallowed by avid moviegoers.

The same was verified by those attending the recent CutreCon, the Madrid Cutre International Film Festival, when in the framework of the "dinoxploitation"enjoyed the best version of‘Tammy and the T-Rex’(Stewart Raffill, 1994) and the expected‘The VelociPastor’, The film that in 2018 managed to finish Brendan Steere, a film student who made a fake trailer with a grind-house scent viral in 2011. Because not only Robert Rodriguez these moves will be good for him.

"After a devastating family tragedy, a priest travels to China seeking deeper spirituality, but instead inherits an ancient ability that enables him to become a dinosaur.”Reads his official synopsis. "At first, she is horrified at her new super power, but a local prostitute makes her see reason and uses her new gift to fight evil, and the ninjas"

Shot on a celluloid that was heated in an oven and mistreated by Steere himself in his bathroom to achieve real aging without the need for digital touch-ups, ‘The VelociPastor’Has already become a cult product at the height of contemporary landmarks with the scent of another era like‘Iron sky’(Timo Vuorensola, 2012),‘Kung fury’(David Sandberg, 2015) or, of course‘Machete’(Robert Rodriguez, Ethan Maniquis, 2010).

Now, Steere himself, and the film's official Twitter account, have shared images of how the scripts for the sequel, the already strangely expected ‘The VelociPastor 2'They begin to populate the world in the form of copycats.

Be careful Peter Jackson also started with ‘Bad Taste’(1987) and‘The delirious world of the Feebles’(1989). Of course, if we consider the trilogy of ‘The Hobbit’, The same has ended up involving…