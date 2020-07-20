The VAR did not send us to second, it was us: Javier Aguirre on the descent after the controversy with Real Madrid

Share it:

A play changed the fate of Leganés, who despite the effort of his players ended up in second (Photo: Sergio Perez / Reuters)

A move changed the fate of the Leganes, who despite the effort of their players ended up descending to the Second Division. The referee of the Var (Video Arbitration System) decided that it was not for the central defender to check the screens, so Real Madrid got the tie 2-2.

"That would have changed history.", sentenced the coach Javier Aguirre at a press conference. Although he said he was surprised with the marking, he assured that it is not the fault of the assistant, but of all the circumstances that occurred around the contest.

“It would be very easy to hide behind a single decision. The referee watches the play calmly, without the high keystrokes. He decides that it is not punishable and that's it ”, remarked the Mexican coach who reaffirmed being a defender of the VAR.

Aguirre regretted that the human factor is decisive in these plays (Photo: EFE)

He regretted that the human factor is decisive in these plays, but explained that Leganés had other factors to complete the decline. He recalled that in the campaign there were three coaches, the loss of important points, the stoppage of activities by COVID-19, the stadiums without an audience, the departure of players, as well as the injuries of others.

There are many factors that make the team in Second

And is that at minute 85, with the score tied, there was a controversial move that could give the cucumbers victory. At a corner shooting center, Luka Jovic He stretched his elbow a little, which caused the ball to deviate from the Leganés players who were chasing the winning goal.

Leganés went to second after the draw against Real Madrid, champion of Spain (Photo: Sergio Perez / Reuters)

“We lacked a sweet tooth. We put what we had and it didn't reach us ”, the Basque sentenced on the party. "The cruel fate sent us to the Second Division because of our disabilities," he stressed.

In addition, it was not the last option that Leganés had to get the victory. In the last minutes, Óscar Rodríguez he found himself in front of the arch but his shot went over the crossbar, thus leaving the result immovable.

"I felt it was fair that goal came. We had already passed the bitter drink from the hand, but it did not happen, "said Aguirre. "When you embrace this profession there are disappointments," he said.

The Aztec helmsman pointed out that it is the first descent he lives, after saving three clubs in Spain (Photo: Sergio Perez / Reuters)

The Aztec helmsman pointed out that it is the first descent he lives, after saving three clubs in Spain. However, not sure if it's your hardest experienceBecause there are also defeats in the World Cup when he led the Mexican team.

Even so, he clarified that it is a new experience and feels grateful for the signs of support from the fans. "We gave what they had. We were an honest team to the end, knowing our limitations"He mentioned.

“I have nothing but gratitude for people. They could not be 11 games with us, but we feel their love and support. It is a shame for the people of Leganés. I hope that soon we can return to first class ”, he assured.

Vasco said he hopes to bring the cucumbers back to the first division (Photo: Sergio Perez / Reuters)

On his future, Aguirre sentenced: "I am one more cucumber". Although he explained that he hopes to continue in the team in the second division, he clarified: “We have to wait. In football you never know what's coming. "

“I hope Leganés will return as soon as possible. There is a good base, good facilities, good budget, good management. There are very good foundations"The Mexican finished.

