The Vampire dies in no time will receive an anime adaptation, it's official

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Weekly Shonen Champion, Akita Shoten 's famous children's weekly magazine, confirmed today the anime adaptation of The Vampire dies in no time (Kyuuketsuki Sugu Shinu), the comedy vampire manga by Itaru Bonnoki. The magazine did not disclose further details outside of the title.

The original work currently counts 14 tankobons published, from 2015 to today. The series, unpublished in Italy, has had a good success in Japan thanks to its demented vein and the relationship between the two protagonists.

In case you are not familiar with the manga, we remind you that the synopsis reads the following: "According to folklore, vampires should have some weaknesses such as garlic, crosses or sunlight. But Draluc is different, since he's a weak vampire at … everything. Being a vampire who is afraid of everything, Draluc turns to ash at the slightest gasp. When his castle is destroyed, however, he decides to take courage and team up with the vampire hunter Ronaldo, in order to face the dangers that face him every day".

And what do you think of it? Are you interested in this anime? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, we suggest you take a look at The Prince of Tennis: Hyotei vs Rikkai and Repis Re: LIGHTs, two other highly anticipated series arriving between 2020 and 2021.