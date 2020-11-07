The Vampire dies in no time: cast and staff of the anime revealed

The publication of the animated adaptation of the manga comedy The Vampire dies in no time is approaching and weekly Akita Shoten has announced some of the cast and staff who have taken part in the production.

The series is based on the popular homeland manga of Itaru Bonnoki tells the story of a vampire hunter intent on unraveling the mystery of some kidnapped children who, finding himself in front of one of the paranormal creatures he hunts, discovers that the latter is actually very fragile and risks dying at the slightest touch and that the children were never kidnapped but instead turned the vampire’s house into a playground.

In the course of 2020 we had already become aware of an animated adaptation for The Vampire dies in no time whose airing is scheduled for 2021, but only now the cast has been revealed.

In the role of the vampire Dralc we find again Jun Fukuyama, who we can remember for having previously played Koro-sensei from Assassination Classroom, while the voice of the vampire hunter, Ronaldo, was entrusted to Makoto Furukawa, which we can remember for his role as Saitama in One Punch Man.

The anime will be produced by Madhouse and will be directed by Hiroshi Koujina, who already in 2011 had worked on Hunter x Hunter, series among other things very followed during the past quarantine. The roles of the script and the character design have also been entrusted respectively to Yukie Sugawara e Mayuko Nakano.

Are you interested in this new anime? And what do you think of the cast and staff revealed? Leave us in the comment.