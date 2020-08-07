The Vampire Diaries, the 10 best memes about Klaus Mikaelson

Share it:

Yes, we know: when you think about the Vampire Diaries the thought first of all goes to the triangle Stefan, Elena and Damon: the three characters played respectively by Paul Wesley, Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder, however, were not the only ones to keep fans glued to the screen for eight seasons.

To stand out during the episodes of the most famous vampire series in the world were in fact also secondary characters (a definition that is perhaps also a bit narrow, in this case) such as the Klaus Mikaelson portrayed by Joseph Morgan.

Between fans of The Vampire Diaries and Klaus it was practically immediate love, to the point of convincing the production to put on a spin-off centered almost entirely on the history of the character of Morgan, namely The Originals.

But how do you show affection for a character in the days of social media? Through memes, of course! Taking a look at Twitter, Instagram and surroundings, you can easily see how our Klaus is the protagonist of dozens and dozens of memes suitable for all situations. In this article you will find the ten memes we think were the best, but in case they weren't enough … The web is there, at your disposal!

Speaking of Klaus, in the meantime: here's all for you an in-depth study on the career of the star of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, Joseph Morgan.