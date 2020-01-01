“The vacation”: Natalia Téllez wears her waist in a sexy and tiny red bikini

This 2019, one of the celebrities who dazzled most with her beauty on social networks was the driver Natalia Téllez, and to close it with a gold clasp, she posed in a tiny bikini for her almost 3 million followers.

The program's host Divine Net there was a time to go on vacation to the beach and enjoy the sun, the sea and the sand, so he took advantage of the landscape to pose in a bikini.

Through her Instagram account, Natalia Téllez shared a photograph in which she appears sitting on a terrace with a panoramic view, however, what struck her loyal fans was the figure who wore a red bikini with a floral pattern.

“Wuoooo k beautiful woman you are divine (sic)”; “Your beauty is so different! (sic)"; "Beautiful as always," they wrote.

It should be noted that the 34-year-old driver not only received compliments, but also some criticism for her alleged "lack of curves", however, she did not stay with her arms crossed and responded.