The “utopia” of 260 million: Inter's plan to seduce Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, Inter's dream

"There is zero possibility of bringing Messi", stressed Beppe Marotta, sports director of the club. "It is easier to move the Duomo than to take Messi to Inter", affirmed the technical director Antonio Conte. Two of the most important pieces of the Neroazzurro They are aware that achieving the landing of the Argentine in this pass market seems like a utopia and would mean spending more than 500 million euros, an amount that no club in the world seems capable of facing.

However, there is an important figure within the institution who thinks differently. It's about the president Steven zhang, one of the heads of the Sunning group, owners of the club's 68.55 and holders of Serie A rights in China (they used the shadow of Lionel Messi to promote the match between Inter and Napoli).

Since the arrival of these Chinese capitals, the Milano club began a major renovation with the idea of ​​breaking Juventus' hegemony. I hire a renowned coach like Antonio Conte and international figures such as Diego Godín, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Eriksen, Ashlet Young and Alexis Sánchez.

In Italy they insist on the possible arrival of Lionel Messi to Inter

According to reports La Gazzetta dello Sport, Zhang's idea is the idea of ​​hiring a brilliant personality that allows Inter to be placed among the 10 most influential teams in the world and the Argentine is the main desire. The newspaper maintains that the president surveyed the land to find out the variables on a possible agreement with La Pulga before May 31, the date on which the exit clause of '10' expired.

The only possible variable to reach a good port is for Messi to make the decision not to extend his bond with Barcelona and leave the club after June 30, 2021, the day his current contract ends. Thus, should be in free condition.

One of the points in favor to seduce the captain azulgrana is he Growth Decree, a set of tax measures that are favorable for, among other people, professional athletes. This provision allows Italians, or foreigners who settle in the country and who promise to stay for at least two years, to benefit for up to five years from very favorable tax conditions.

With this letter in your favor, Inter would offer Lionel Messi a mega contract of 260 million euros for four years (he would go on to earn 65 million euros gross per season , a figure higher than what Cristiano Ronaldo currently perceives in Juventus).

It is worth remembering that Jorge Messi, father and agent of the footballer, would have made the decision to move his business to Milano from next month due precisely to the benefits that could be achieved with this decree.

The 33-year-old footballer has just won the Pichichi award in La Liga de España (25 goals, 4 more than Karim Benzema) and now all his guns point to the Champions League, a competition that places him in the knockout stages. (In the first leg they equaled 1 to 1 against Napoli in San Paolo). The Argentine, so far this season, has 30 goals and 26 assists in 42 presentations with the Barça shirt.

