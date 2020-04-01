The US Open becomes a field hospital for New York

Share it:

The fields where each year the United States Tennis Open, in NYwill host patients from next week Covid-19 who do not need intensive care, to ease the burden of the nearby Elmhurst hospital, one of the hardest hit by the pandemic in the Big Apple, according to the mayor on Tuesday, Bill de Blasio.

At a press conference at the Billie Jean King tennis center, De Blasio noted that the goal of this field hospital with 350 beds is to "give as much relief as possible" to Elmhurst, a public hospital located in Queens, a densely populated neighborhood -more than 2 million residents- which he described on Monday as the "epicenter of the epicenter" of the coronavirus crisis due to its number of cases.

New York City has as of this Tuesday more than 43,000 cases of coronavirus, an increase of almost 5,700 compared to the previous day, which represents more than half of those identified throughout the state (76,000) and is beginning to overflow its hospitals, so the authorities are reinforcing its capacity with emergency facilities.

New York needs more beds

The Big Apple had about 20,000 hospital beds before the crisis began and now it needs "triple", for which it will use Comfort hospital ship of the Armed Forces, docked in Manhattan, or from field hospitals installed at the Javits Convention Center and Central Park, among other spaces.

On the courts where some of the best tennis players in the world have trained and competed, they will settle "350 beds, with all necessary personnel" to serve patients with Covid-19 "who do not need to be in the ICU," he specified.

"Elmhurst has taken the brunt of it and its staff, doctors and nurses and everyone who works thereThey are doing an amazing job, but we want to give them as much relief as possible, "said the mayor at the US Open headquarters." It will take three weeks to build, but starting next week, patients will start arriving. " added.