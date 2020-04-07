The US Department of Justice denounces bribes in the World Cups in Russia and Qatar

Share it:

He United States Department of Justice He assures that bribes occurred in the process of choosing Russia and Qatar to host the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. He indicates this on Tuesday The New York Times in an information in which they say there was five FIFA managers who received payments to name these two venues. The payment procedure was done through three media executives and a sports marketing company.

The Government presented a total of 53 new charges at the US Attorney's Office for eastern New York, in Brooklyn, where the entire process related to the FIFA Gate, -the biggest corruption scandal in football history- against Hernán López and Carlos Martínez, former executives of the US company Fox.

Also against Gerard Romy, former co-president of Imagina Media Audiovisual, all for electronic fraud, money laundering and other related crimes, according to a statement from the Prosecutor's Office.

Romy and Full Play were charged in addition to an organized crime conspiracy, after an extensive government investigation of the United States and prosecution for corruption in organized soccer, which has spanned several years. The accusations include new charges against other defendants in this judicial process that have not yet been extradited, according to the statement.

It also indicates that the formal accusations against López, Martínez and Full Play are scheduled to be presented on April 9 before Judge Pamela K. Chen, of the Brooklyn Attorney General's Office.

This is how bribes were made

According to the Prosecutor's Office, as established in the indictment, the new defendants used their positions in the world of international soccer to participate in plans that involve the request, offer, acceptance, payment and receipt of bribes, mainly to obtain lucrative broadcast rights for various international soccer tournaments and events.

The indictment cites López and Martínez, responsible for the development and conduct of the broadcast business for Fox in Latin America, joined Full Play and other conspirators in a plan that involved the annual payment of million dollars in bribes to officials of the South American Football Confederation, known as Conmebol, in exchange for the broadcasting rights of the Copa Libertadores, the most popular club tournament in the region, among other events.

The Prosecutor's Office also indicates in the accusation that López and Martínez trusted in the loyalty assured by paying bribes to certain Conmebol officials to obtain even iConfidential tender information for the broadcast rights of the 2018 World Cup and 2022 in the US, rights that Fox successfully obtained.

De Romy, indicates that he was a high-ranking executive and shareholder of Imagine, a private multinational media conglomerate based in Barcelona, ​​Spain, which owned several subsidiaries around the world, including in this country.

The qualifying matches

The indictment alleges that Romy participated in strategies to pay millions of dollars to high-ranking officials of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) and federations within the Central American Football Union (UNCAF), which operate under the Concacaf, to secure broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

In connection with the CFU scheme, Romy and his conspirators allegedly agreed to pay Jeffrey Webb, a top CFU official and the president of Concacaf, a three million dollar bribe.

The alleged bribe was in exchange for part of the contract for the marketing rights to the CFU World Cup qualifying matches for 2018 and 2022, according to authorities.

As to Full play, an Uruguayan company based in Argentina and owned by defendants Hugo Jinkis and his son Mariano Jinkis, allegedly participated in numerous strategies to pay bribes to CONMEBOL and CONCACAF officials also in exchange for marketing rights for various events, including qualifiers for the World Cup and friendly matches.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, both defendants have not been arrested. "The charges revealed today reflect the continued commitment of this office to eradicate corruption at the highest levels of the international football and in companies dedicated to promoting and transmitting sport, "said Richard P. Donoghue, US attorney for eastern New York.

"Both companies and individuals must understand that regardless of their wealth or power, they will be brought to justice if they use the US financial system for corrupt purposes," he said.