The unusual reason why Filippo Inzaghi is angry with Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite the fact that he currently stands out as the coach of Benevento, the absolute leader of the Serie B of Italy, it is impossible not to associate the name of Filippo Inzaghi with that incredible scorer who was in his stage as a professional player between 1991 and 2012.
With 21 seasons and 14 titles won, among which the 2006 World Cup with his National Team and two Champions League with Milan stand out, Pippo It is considered a true legend in Italian football. So much so that, in an interview given to the media La Gazzetta dello Sport, the former striker was dispatched with a striking phrase addressed to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
“I am a little angry with Cristiano and Messi. Because of him it seems that Raúl and I scored few goals in the Cups ”he said with an ironic tone, according to the Italian newspaper. However, the former player of 46 years did not lie, as his brand of 70 screams in UEFA competitions he came in fifth behind Robert Lewandowski (71), Raúl González (77), The flea (117) and CR7 (131).
And everything indicates that the Italian's anger will be even greater given that both the Argentine and the Portuguese remain in force and seem not to lose their scoring ability as the years go by. While there is still no official date on the return of the Champions League, Barcelona and Juventus are still alive in the contest, which results in both players extending their numbers.
Also, the idol of the Milan, who has a total brand of 316 targets in 677 presences, recalled the first time he faced the Portuguese winner of five Ballon d'Or, in a crossing for the 2005 Champions League between the Rossonero and the Machester united: “I did not imagine that I would have such an extraordinary career. I always talk about him in the locker room as an example, because I know how he trains. ”
It should be remembered that, after more than three months of inactivity, this Monday will resume the season of the most important tournament in Italy when the date 27 is disputed. This event is led by the Vecchia Signora with 63 units, just one above Lazio. Below, Inter Milan (54), Atalanta (48) and Rome (45) fight for the entry to the Champions League.
