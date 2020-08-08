The unusual mistakes of Varane that facilitated the classification of Manchester City against Real Madrid

Share it:

Varane's mistakes against Manchester City

The second leg for the Champions League round of 16 between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the stadium Etihad It was opened at 8 minutes due to a rude French mistake Raphael varane, who incredibly lost the ball with the Brazilian Gabriel Jesús and left the opposition of his fence practically unprotected. Raheem Sterling received and defined the goal.

The dawn of the rematch of the series that saw Josep Guardiola's team win in the Santiago Bernabeu (2-1 last February) showed the false start from the last line of Zinedine Zidane's. The Belgian Courtois gave the ball to his right for Varane, who could not control the ball well and was swallowed by the suffocating pressure of Gabriel Jesús, who won the position and enabled the English Sterling.

Incredulous, the 27-year-old French defender who was world champion with his national team and is considered one of the best on the planet in his sector of the field, only managed to take his head for the mistake. One thing not to miss is the absence of Sergio Ramos, suspended, in the central rear Meringue (Brazilian Éder Militao was the starter).

In addition, with 1-1 in the score and a bit of forcing the extension, Madrid suffered again Varane's terrible performance, who delivered Courtois short of the head and was brought up early again by Gabriel Jesús, who anticipated and defined for the 2-1 part of Manchester.

Varane's rude mistake at Real Madrid's exit made it easier for City to open the scoreboard (REUTERS / Shaun Botterill)

The failures drew powerfully attention not only because of the quality that Varane usually shows but because Madrid was champion in the Spanish league, being the team least beaten in the tournament (they barely scored 25 goals in 38 games). However, his numbers at the continental level were not replicated: in the first phase he conceded 8 goals in the six matches, to which were added those made by City in this round.

Real Madrid paid dearly for their mistakes and said goodbye to the competition, while Manchester City advanced and will face him Lyon, who eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus. The quarterfinal date will be one of four, a single match, which will take place with Final 8 in Lisbon. This match is scheduled for Saturday, August 15, starting at 4 p.m. (Argentine time).

Tomorrow the round of 16 phase will conclude with the crosses between Barcelona and Napoli in Spain (they drew 1-1 for the first leg in Italy) and Bayern Munich against Chelsea in Germany (the Teutons won 3-0 in England for the first boy).

Schedule of the Final 8 of the Champions League in Lisbon

Wednesday, August 12: Atalanta vs Paris Saint Germain

Thursday, August 13: Leipzig vs Atlético Madrid

Friday, August 14: Napoli / Barcelona vs Bayern Munich / Chelsea

Saturday, August 15: Manchester City vs Lyon / Juventus

* The semi-finals will be played on Tuesday 8/18 and Wednesday 8/19, while the final will be held on Sunday 8/23

