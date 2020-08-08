The unusual inconvenience that one of the Barcelona figures had before the game against Napoli

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

De Jong played with a bandaged hand against Napoli (Photo: Reuters)

Already in the pre-competitive movements he attracted attention, although obviously it did not seem to be a major problem. The dutch Frenkie de Jong had his bandaged left hand and that's how he played the entire match against Napoli for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. He shone in triumph, but the detail on his hand ended up going viral by a post from his own girlfriend.

What happened? Was stung by a bee. "Ok, I know it's not funny but it's funny"Mikky Kiemeney wrote on his social networks along with some bee emojis. In the photo was the 23-year-old midfielder showing his swollen fist compared to the one on the right hand.

De Jong's swollen hand from the sting

During the meeting, the young woman who played professional hockey in 2015 in her country and who is a true influencer in the networks – she has more than a million followers – had given indications of what happened. He took a catch of De Jong in the middle of the game and emphasized the bandage, without clarifying at the time what had happened.

Regardless of this altercation, the former Willemm II and Ajax of the Netherlands had a dream day in the duel that qualified for the Blaugrana to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. So much Sports world how Sport, the main Catalan sports newspapers, praised Frenkie's level.

The other post from De Jong's girlfriend anticipating what had happened

"The best next to Messi. More as the minutes go by. He set the pace of the game, speeding up and slowing down when the game required it, always making the right decisions ", they scored it in World. Sport, who placed a 9 like captain Messi, said: “Best of the game. The Dutchman already warned that he was not happy with his performance so far and today he removed the thorn with a great game. He was everywhere and gave Messi a brutal assist ”.

The Dutch boy, who was signed by Barcelona in January 2019 for some 86 million euros, will have to fight for more space in the team with the Bosnian Miralem Pjanic. That arrival generated the exchange with Juventus, who will take the Brazilian Arthur. "It's sad. The situation is difficult for everyone, for the club, for Arthur himself, for the dressing room. I do not know the details of why it has reached this point so it is difficult for me to give my opinion, "he said in the last hours about the departure of his partner, who is in conflict with the entity and was even able to enter the stadium to see the duel against Napoli by not presenting the negative coronavirus test.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Luxury goal, one annulled by the VAR that opened the debate and a penalty after a kick that worried: Messi's game against Napoli

The effusive harangue of Lionel Messi at halftime of the match against Napoli for the Champions League

The keys to the Final 8 of the Champions League are already in place: schedules, days and everything you need to know about the quarterfinals

Was there a foul before Barcelona's first goal? The controversial play that Napoli protested