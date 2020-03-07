The unusual defensive maneuver of the Royal Society to prevent the goal of Messi

The fear of free throws Messi It is normal, you just need to see the effectiveness of the '10' of the Barça facing the rival arc in this type of throwing. The detail is that almost no one can stop him: he puts it through the right square, on the left, under the barrier or even by the goalkeeper's own suit. The Real society yes he could stop it in the Camp Nou with a curious defensive tactic.

Those of Imanol Sheriff they set out to cover every space where Messi He could sneak the ball into his direct free kick. In addition to the usual barrier that all teams use to try to stop free-throw shots, txuri-urdin defended the lack of Messi with a kind of 3 "barriers".

With 3 men in the regulatory barrier, they supported the defensive action with one man under each squad and two others in front of them, behind the usual barrier. Prevent the shot of Messi 'break' the network of I turn It was the main objective. The goalkeeper surely felt safe and covered with this defense which, although never seen before, was very effective.