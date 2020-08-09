The unusual accident that Mick Schumacher starred with his teammate for which he lost the race

Share it:

Mick Schumacher crashes in F2

In the run-up to the British GP of Formula 1, the young and promising drivers of the second category competed one of the most exciting races of the season, which was not defined until before the last three laps within the Silverstone circuit.

The protagonist of the day, this time was nothing more and nothing less than Mick schumacher, the son of the seven-time world champion. The Swiss-German, who had been leading the track, collided with his teammate Robert Shwartzman and lost the tip to the Asian Yuki Tsunoda.

Finally, Mick finished second while the other Prema driver scored no points by finishing thirteenth with a broken wing. Campos Racing's Jack Aitken closed the podium

The pilots competed head-to-head for first place

In the images you could see the moment in which the trio competed for the lead on lap 19, of the 21 official laps that were established in Formula 2. In them you can see the two Prema riders fighting head to head for first place.

In said curve, Schumacher opened up to take her and try to beat Shwartzman but when it was closed he ended up hitting it causing the departure of his partner from the track. A serious mistake that Tsunoda took advantage of to take the lead from third place.

"That was what he did?", was the first reaction of the young 20-year-old driver who ended up with a broken front wing. "Tell Robert, if I have made a mistake, I am very sorry. I am very sorry ”, Schumacher complained on the radio at the end of the race.

The Asian took the victory after the error of the Prema pilots

"Obviously, you never want to collide with your teammate. That's the last thing you want to do. In this case, it is very difficult to judge the distances in the cabin, especially with the mirrors that we have. They have a very rounded shape, so it is quite difficult to judge how far away the opponents are or whatever, ”Mick acknowledged in the subsequent press conference.

“Like I said, I have to see the outboard, see how it was doing, and then discuss more with the team. Obviously I am very sorry if I did something wrong. In case I did, I already apologized ", he sentenced.

“It would not have been easy to overtake either of them if the race had proceeded normally. It was a bit lucky to overtake the two from PREMA in that situation, but I am quite happy with that ”, considered the winner.

So far, and in the absence of five dates, Callum Ilott (Virtuosi Racing) leads the standings with 106 points while Robert Shwartzman is third with 85. Mick Schumacher in as much occupies the seventh place with 61 units.

