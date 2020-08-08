The untold secrets of the legendary fights between Chino Maidana and Floyd Mayweather

Share it:

Floyd Mayweather and Marcos Maidana

If you have to search the key moments in Marcos Maidana's career three could be mentioned. Various boxing analysts and those closest to Margarita's Chino will not hesitate to say that the first was when He beat Víctor Ortiz by KO in the 6th round, in an epic match that saw him become the WBA Interim Super Lightweight Champion in June 2009; the second, when he wins the WBA world title against Adrien Broner in December 2013, when the bets gave a winner 5 to 1 to Mayweather's “successor” and he began to be seriously recognized worldwide; and the third, without a doubt, when he fulfilled the dream of fighting against Floyd himself, in a memorable combat that to this day the tight final ruling is still being discussed (May 2014)

In this summary tour of some of the most important moments of Maidana's career, because there is no doubt that there are many more, such as his famous fights against Erik Morales (he won the interim super lightweight title in April 2011) or the rematch against Mayweather himself, among others , a secret has just been revealed in Chino's life.

"This is the last one, I retire"

Maidana beats Broner and wins the WBA welterweight world title (AFP)

And is that after the fight in Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas, where he surprises Broner and remains with the world welterweight title, the Argentine I had already made the decision to retire definitely boxing. Before the fight, Maidana told his closest friends that it would be his last performance in the ring.

“He had already told his cousin Pileta: with Broner it was going to be the last. Later, as Floyd Mayweather's offer came up, he ended up accepting it, but he already knew that at some point he was going to withdraw. Even after that fight (against Broner), he said: 'this is the last'. Of course, after three months, Money's proposal arrived, whom he sought so much and dreamed of fighting, and ended up accepting as a bonus ”, he revealed in dialogue with Infobae Marcos Maidana Jr., Chino's son.

"The (hidden) rib injury"

Of that first fight with Floyd Mayweather (May 3, 2014) the memories are very fond. However, the same cannot be said for the second, four months later (September 13), because although Marcos Maidana had a juicy bag of profit, he never felt comfortable with either the fight or his physique. And at this point it is well worth mentioning that the Chinese fought being hurt.

“In that second fight he was injured in the left rib and I couldn't make him stronger in the fight because of that. This does not indicate anything, there I earned the same ", Maidana confessed to Infobae who, with the humility that characterizes him, did not use it as an excuse or hesitate to acknowledge that under normal conditions, the fight would probably still be lost. The injury occurred during a sparring session with Mikey Garcia, Robert's brother, his trainer.

Chino Maidana fights with his sparring Mikey García

“Nobody knew about it but us, just my team. In fact, they didn't let people in from anywhere in training. There were the sparring partners and us, no one else. But for me they said something to Mayweather because in the fight he threw me down there, it hit me right in the area of ​​the injured rib. I think it leaked the information, ”he added.

"One hit, all or nothing"

This unexpected problem caused the plans to change almost completely. The physical exercises were no longer the same, the sparring partners were asked not to hit the Argentine's body, especially in the injured place, and the strategy became "one hit, all or nothing."

"One hit, all or nothing": This is how a Maidana tooth blew off Mayweather in the third round

“Being injured in a rib, I was prepared in a different way. My strategy was to look for the hit, a fair one, but it didn't come out because even though I gave it to Mayweather, the hood saved it.”Recalled Maidana, who refers to the emblematic blow on the bell of the 3rd round in which they claim that the American's tooth blew off.

The best moments of the second fight between Chino Maidana and Floyd Mayweather

Chino Maidana also made a place to remember the first great fight against Money, one of the best boxers of all time. “The first fight was very even, I think I beat him by one point. But it's okay, the judges gave him the winner, that's it ", I agree.

