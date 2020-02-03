The unseen moment of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in the Super Bowl

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After an incredible and unparalleled halftime show in Super Bowl LIV by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, a video began to circulate on social networks that was not seen during the television broadcast and touched millions around the world after the action of both.

In the short video that was recorded just at the end of the show, it can be seen how Jennifer gives Shakira a friendly spanking so that she turns around and can offer her a big hug of pride for the dazzling part-time they both offered and quickly generated thousands of reactions.

An emotional moment that will remain forever in the memory of many Internet users, as well as fans of both, after an endless war that has been unleashed since the announcement that they would share the halftime, in addition to the problems and clashes that the media of communication have invented throughout their artistic careers.

Although it gave much to talk about the famous not rehearse the presentations together, they showed that they were only misunderstood by the public, because at the end of the show they joined their incredible voices to close the expected event with a flourish.

Undoubtedly, this halftime show will remain for the history of the Super Bowl, as two great talents joined their voices and their presence on the stage to delight millions around the world, as well as position themselves as the first Latinas in charge of said show .

Photo: AFP



But not only the Latin power was lived with JLO and Shak, since the special guests for this great night were J Balvin and Bad Bunny, a couple of Latin figures who are triumphing in the music industry.