The unmissable stories of a former Ferrari mechanic: Lauda’s blood, a letter from a Reutemann fan and Senna’s visit

Rolando Levoni with Arturo Merzario at Brands Hatch, in 1973 (Rolando Levoni).

At 82 years old, he is very lucid and cheerful. Former Italian Mechanic Rolando Levoni, is happy to have lived unique moments in Ferrari, one of the most famous brands in the world and which has the largest team in the history of the Formula 1. He worked at the Scuderia from 1959 to 1989, first on the factory line and in the mid-1960s moved on to the racing division. He was close to pilots like Niki Lauda, Carlos Alberto Reutemann, Gilles Villeneuve, Jody Scheckter y Clay Regazzoni.

When Rolando finished his military service, he spoke with his brother, Romano, who had worked at Ferrari since 1950 (it is common for relatives to be hired). Another Levoni joined the Scuderia and retired in 1990. He states that “Ferrari became a myth because Enzo Ferrari felt that he was his cars. He said that ‘when you win, it was the car that won and not the driver.’

He reveals that despite his cuatro by pass, “You can see it very well thanks to the Italian way of life. For example, in the races, the English didn’t even eat, we did and we did it well ”. Levoni lived through three of the seven decades of the category closely and has great stories to tell. Via Zoom from Maranello, the land of La Rossa, he revived twelve of them in an exclusive talk with Infobae.

Enzo Ferrari. “I was not part of the inner circle that reported to Ferrari. But every day around noon he went to the competition department, he came to say hello, but also to check. One of my colleagues, named Benassi, had the habit of smoking and would hide his cigarette every time Ferrari came. The issue was that one day he did not have time to hide it and he had to throw it into a drawer, smoke began to come out and we did not know how to cover it ”.

The letter to Reutemann. “Carlos was a great pilot, fast and didn’t have great gaits. It was very, very serious. When I put the seat belt on him, he was already ready for the race and nothing was happening around him ”.

“In Monte Carlo (1978), a famous Italian actor, Ralf Vallone, came with his two daughters to the box and one of the girls gave me a letter and said ‘can you give it to Carlos Reutemann?’ ‘No problem, I give it to him, but I don’t know the end this will have.’

Reutemann vs. Villeneuve. “In 1978 there were tests in Sweden and before that we had to go to Belgium. Villeneuve and Reutemann were driving two Fiat street cars. They were both very competitive drivers. I was going with Carlos and my partner went with Gilles. It was a kind of race between them, they measured themselves to see who got to a certain place first. I felt very calm because the one at the wheel was Reutemann ”.

Fake cook. “At a Canadian Grand Prix, Villeneuve invited the whole team to his house for lunch. There we met his parents. Gilles said ‘come and I’ll cook’. Well, it turns out that we went for a walk around the house and saw a cook, waiters, it was all a lie that he was going to cook, ha ha!

On the remembered Canadian, Rolando added that “he only cared about victory and not being a champion. That is why he always went forward. He was also very familiar and at one point he asked to build a motor home to take his wife and two children to the races (the boy, Jacques, was an F-1 champion in 1997) ”.

On the right is Rolando Levoni attending to the car of Clay Regazzoni, his favorite driver (Rolando Levoni).

Winning Gloves. “In 1979 in Monaco, Jody Scheckter had to go out to the preliminary tests, he put on his diver, his helmet, but he couldn’t find his gloves. He asked me where they were… Jody had no time to waste. So since they didn’t show up I grabbed mine, turned them over so the dirt wouldn’t show and I said ‘Jody, put these on.’ He grabbed them and went out to drive with them. They brought him luck since with those gloves he made pole positions. The next day he won the race and that year he was champion ”.

Sandwiches with flies. “We were in a great hotel in the center of Buenos Aires, I don’t remember what it was. We went to the circuit and passed near the Riachuelo. When we got to the track there were a lot of grills that were huge and full of flies. And we ate the meat with fly on the grill ”. He added that “the Argentine meat was very good. If I had to choose between those sandwiches with flies and Italian pasta, I’d choose both. “

Latent danger. “In the eighties I never participated in the refueling because it was very dangerous and was organized by someone else. But the tire spares were very different from now. There were six people for that task. At that time, a single mechanic had to put in the pneumatic gun, remove the 12-kilogram rubber and put the new one, while two others were in charge of lifting the car. Our team worked very well and made several records at that time, but nothing to do with what they do now ”.

Senna’s visit. “With Senna, I don’t remember the year, but it was in Brazil; he used to come to our box when he was very young. He was nearby and while he was cleaning his car he was looking at us. If he didn’t kill himself, the following year he would probably have raced for Ferrari ”.

The Japanese Lotus. “In my time the atmosphere was very familiar. Mechanics from other teams came to eat at our box because they liked Italian food a lot. I remember a Japanese from Lotus who loved lambrusco, which is the typical wine of Modena. We did not set foot on the plane or travel if there were no boxes of that wine. I have in my head the Japanese taking the lambrusco, he was going crazy ”.

Drove on top of a truck. “When the Autodromo de Modena existed we tested all the cars together, the F-1, F-2 and Sport Prototypes (SP). In a truck we put the two formula cars and above, on the roof, the SP. On the way you had to take some security measures and you had to be in the SP pressing the brake. That was me, so it looked like the flying car because I had to squeeze the brakes so the car doesn’t fall over. “

The face of Niki Lauda that shocked Rolando Levoni when the Austrian returned to the slopes (CORSA Archive).

Lauda’s blood. After his accident at the Nürburgring in 1976, before his remembered return to Monza, Niki Lauda first tested on the Ferrari track. “He got back on track when he came to test Fiorano after the accident. What impressed me the most was that when the helmet was removed, it was bleeding. It was almost disfigured. He had blood on his head and everywhere. That was what impressed me the most. He didn’t want to get off. Then Reutemann replaced him ”.

Regarding the Austrian, he stressed that “Lauda was a pilot who never wanted to resign. He was the first professional I saw at Ferrari. He was the opposite of Clay Regazzoni. Since Thursday Niki was one hundred percent into the race and focused on the activity. On the other hand, Clay, on Saturday nights he went to a social event ”.

Your favorite. “Clay Regazzoni was my favorite driver, he even learned to speak the Modena dialect so he could chat with us. When he won at Monza in 1970 he organized a big dinner to celebrate with the whole team. A RAI leader approached him and asked him to take a trip to the studios to go to the La Domenica Sportiva program. But he told them ‘I’m not moving from here because I want to stay with my mechanics who are the ones who made me win’. That was Clay ”.

An Argentine in Ferrari

Once Levoni retired, he remained linked to Ferrari. He was invited to the museum so that visitors can learn about his stories first hand. The management was through Fabricio Bondi, an Argentine who worked in the area of Dirección Brand Marketing & Communication. The two forged a great friendship and are united by their passion for the Scuderia. In dialogue with Infobae, Bondi, who today is Brand Manager and Fiat Chrysler Argentina (FCA), also told his story in Maranello.

Rolando Levoni and Fabricio Bondi with Gilles Villeneuve’s 1981 Ferrari 126 turbo (Fabricio Bondi).

“My family is from Modena, my father was born a few kilometers from the“ Portineria Centrale ”(the typical entrance to the Ferrari factory) and my cousins ​​and uncles made me, my brothers and me, Ferrari fans since we were children. We grew up among toys, clothing and merchandising of the Cavallino. Therefore we always had a very close relationship with Maranello and traveling when we could. In 2002 I decided to settle there. Through a relative who worked in the company, I presented my CV, they did a series of interviews and they took me on the same day as my birthday. I had to be a fan and work in the team of my dreams. The emotion was permanent, ”he explains.

“At Ferrari I worked in the F-1 Grand Prix in Italy, in the Galleria Ferrari (museum) and in the organization of institutional events. It was a unique experience, which applies and promotes the highest standards in processes, products and services, and at the same time – most importantly – I was able to perform in an area in which legend and mystique are part of Ferrari, of its DNA. It is difficult to describe, but working listening to the cars testing on the Fiorano track is something indelible, “he adds.

“Sometimes we organize thematic exhibitions such as one called ‘Ferrari and music’. There were personalities who are fans of the brand and sent objects of their own as Placido Domingo, who sent a suit; Rod Stewart, a photo of him with his cars and the Celtic jersey; the group Roxette, a guitar; and Eric Clapton He came for a New Year’s Eve party, ”he says.

It’s not good quality, but you have to have a photo with Schumacher: Fabricio Bondi gave himself that luxury (Fabricio Bondi).

Bondi arrived in Maranello when Michael sSchumacher he won his fifth F-1 title and his third with Ferrari. He then experienced two other Kaiser championships closely. “I was lucky to meet Schumi. He was very cordial to everyone who worked at the company. I remember an anecdote in a race in Monza, where the mother of a disabled boy moved heaven and earth to reach Schumacher. He wanted Michael to touch his son and he respectfully agreed. The boy’s dream came true, ”he says.

To understand what Ferrari means, he explains that “in 1947, Ferrari settled in Maranello on a loan from a bank just for the ideas proposed by Enzo. But he was committed to founding technical schools to train professionals who could later work in his factory. Unlike other famous brands that were born and continue in big cities, Ferrari is in a town of 11,000 inhabitants. This contributes to its legend. Everything has a mystique. With each victory there is a kind of ritual: a yellow flag is put up with the little horse in black at the entrance to the sector where the race cars are manufactured and it ends with the bells of the local church ”.

“I had a very good job at Ferrari, but together with my wife we ​​decided to return to the country for family reasons. FCA Argentina opened the doors for me and gave me the opportunity to apply the experience gathered in those days in Maranello. Furthermore, Fiat is the brand that is proud to be Italian-Argentine ”, he concludes.

Between Rolando Levoni and Fabricio Bondi there are 42 years of difference. But that could not against their affinity. The beacon of both was their love for cars and for Ferrari in particular. It is a bond that was born in Maranello, where their dream job forged a friendship stronger than time and space.

