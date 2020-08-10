The unknown follies of Bielsa in Mexico: walk outside the stadium, a sock of each color and why it aroused "fear" in the Atlas campus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A new madness by Marcelo Bielsa came to light (NA)

Jared Borgetti was a historic scorer for the Mexico national team who is proud to have debuted in football thanks to Marcelo Bielsa. Former striker of Atlas took its first steps in professional football from the hand of the Fool, who managed it from 1992 to 1994. After his successful coaching debut at Newell’s in 1990, the Argentine had his first experience abroad with the Mexican team.

In an interview by Instagram with Emiliano Nunia for I'm sports, Borgetti, who is the second scorer in the history of the Mexican team, He recounted his experiences with Bielsa and some hilarious anecdotes. In addition, he highlighted the passage of Diego Maradona as coach of Dorados de México and showed all his admiration for the Bombonera.

"I feel a great privilege that Bielsa has made me debut, because He taught me not only to enjoy football, but also to see it with different eyes. He taught me to analyze it and understand why one team can be better than another, ”said Jared, who also confessed how difficult it was to live with the coach due to his unorthodox methods.

Bielsa and the hilarious anecdotes in the Atlas of Mexico

"I remember that in that first stage in Atlas Bielsa He gave us videos of soccer games on VHS so that we could later put the line-ups and movements of the players and all the tactical issues on some sheets of soccer fields. He made us explain everything! That helped me a lot to see football better, "he said. “He made me debut when I least expected it, because there were players who had more experience than me. I'm sure not even he imagined what I could be like as a footballer later, ”he acknowledged.

On Bielsa's successful career as a coach, Jared stated that he was not surprised because it looked like "Methodical, obsessive and demanding" that it was with work and that it was this that allowed him to make a difference over the rest. "To get to the First Division and my first DT was Bielsa, with all his demands … I swear I was scared to train with him, because what it demanded, for a young man it was very hard and you never let him agree. It was complicated because you didn't know if you were doing it right or what you were doing wrong. Out there you did everything right and in one that you were wrong it seemed that you had done everything wrong. One has to learn to know how to shut up, rather to know when to speak. You don't always have to respond to a question, "he admitted.

On the most curious anecdotes with DT, Jared Borgetti revealed: “There is one that happened to us in Atlas. I had been left outside the substitute bench and watched the game from the stands. It was the second leg of the quarterfinals and it turns out that Bielshe was expelled during the game. It was a small stadium and his seat was upstairs, a difficult place to see and without much space. So instead of going there, he left the stadium and began to walk around the field, while the match was still being played. Instead of following closely what was happening in the game, he began to circle the outskirts of the stadium endlessly. He had things a little unusual. I came to the conclusion that he enjoys training more than games. He loves training and preparing plays ”.

And he added: “He did special things. I remember that He came to training with all his hair up and disheveled. The appearance is not worth him. And it turns out the next day, he was shaved and peeled. We ask him: ‘What happened to you, teacher?’. 'Nothing, I'm tired', answered. Or at other times came with the shaving cream in his nostrils or ears, but because he always wanted to be shaved. Memory once he arrived with a “sock” of one color and the other of another color ”.

The physical demands of Bielsa and the internal dispute with the teacher Bonini

Of course, these particularities of the methods applied by Marcelo Bielsa they brought him more than one dispute internally, and not just between the players. Jared remembered the problem he had with the teacher Luis María Bonini. “Prof Bonini was a great person (he died in November 2017). He was the intermediary between Bielsa and us players. He was only there for a year because he could not bear it to Bielsa. Uff, you can't imagine those lawsuits. Bonini told him: ‘Marcelo finished training. We've been in for an hour and a half and the players can't take it anymore. ' And Bielsa told him no, that he lacked tasks to do. It was 2 in the morning and Bielsa called Bonini telling him what they were going to train … One day before the games we did set pieces and whoever did it ended up with ice on the adductors, due to the amount of repetitions. Many times we came to the games tired because of the intense training sessions ”.

Other featured phrases:

Diego Maradona's passage through Dorados de México and why the Primera clubs don't choose him:

“I think his step changed what we thought of him as a coach. I think it was his best experience as a DT. He reached two finals and without having the best team. It was not a technician by chance. The player managed to get an extraHe managed to make them believe that they brought Diego inside of them and that they could do whatever they wanted. Diego's experience in Mexico gave him a lot of credibility of himself. Unfortunately, what he has done wrong off the field is what ends up taking a toll on him for new projects and equipment. What he demonstrated here could easily have given him the opportunity to lead a Mexican first division team, but perhaps what he generates off the pitch is not so attractive for a big club ”.

Jared Borgetti (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

La Bombonera or El Monumental?

“La Bombonera I like better. Olympic track stadiums are not to my liking. I like to have the fans closer. In the same way, I don't have a good memory of the Bombonera they put 4 or 5. It was when Maradona said here we are going to put 4 and they put us 4 … heh ”.

His criticism of the current footballer:

“There is a bad way to live professionalism. We are in an elite that many would like to be, but those who arrive are very few and when you feel that you are there, you think that you are the most "chingon" and that I think is not so good. Today the only thing young people want is the model of established players in terms of the way they dress, how they comb their hair and what tattoos they have. It is not going to make you a better player if you are tattooed and I have nothing against that, but I think Young players are dedicated to seeing how such a player is in terms of their way of being off the pitch, with their life, with their car, with their social networks, with their girlfriends to be that player on the field who plays in my position and what makes me do the same as him and because he is there ”.

I KEEP READING:

Revolution in Real Madrid: Zidane and the nine figures who could come out after falling in the Champions League

They denounce that Ronaldinho spends his nights partying with models during his house arrest: "They do dances until the early hours of the morning"

The multi-champion with Boca who said no to Riquelme