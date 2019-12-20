The United States Government lists Wakanda as a "trade partner"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We do not know if the fact that it happened, or the fact that it would make all the sense of the world if possible, is more funny. The fact is that the United States Government has listed Wakanda as a "trading partner" on a website. Obviously by mistake, although as we said, it would not be a bad option if Wakanda really existed. Good technology they had in the kingdom of Black Panther. As in so many other places in the UCM, special and unique.

In fact, it would be fortunate for any country to be able to access the vibranium that allowed Wakanda to excel with respect to other territories at the technological level. In any case, the error has been discovered by Francis Tseng, a member of the Jain Family Institute. And, to be more specific, Wakanda was listed by the Department of Agriculture. As another country on the list …

Obviously, the error has caused a stir in social networks, with a large number of users ensuring that Donald Trump was behind the vibranium. Remember that, after all, it is the metal with which the shield of Captain America was made. Everything is stable!

Anyway, beyond the humor that the news shows, once the error was discovered, Wakanda was immediately removed from the website. In addition, a Department spokesman made statements for the NBC media, explaining where the oversight came from.

Apparently, we owe it all to some tests they performed for the page tracking system. The problem is that when you do something like that … then you have to delete it. And nobody remembered. Radically changing the subject, remember that Black Panther 2 already has a release date: it will be on May 6, 2022 as long as there are no delays.

Source: NBC