The unique feature of Ronaldo at the age of 17 that left the world champions speechless in 1994

In the memory of the 1994 Carousel Deportivo World Cup two absolute protagonists of that championship held in the United States. Two champions in that edition, the coach of Brazil Carlos Alberto Parreira Y Mazinho have passed through the Carousel antenna.

Mazinho has recalled the emerging figure of Ronaldo Nazario, who was called up for that World Cup at just 17 years old. A young Ronaldo who was already showing how big he was going to be "by his technical capacity, his goalscoring form… he was already standing out in the Brazilian league with Cruzeiro making very important matches and very important goals ".

"I remember that I was very struck by the fact that Ronaldo never hit a ball on goal, always I was looking for the corner of the goal. It caught my attention a lot. There came a time when we would say 'that boy is not 17 years old, he is older' because the definition he has is fantastic, it is a curious thing. Facing goal, he was not afraid of anyone, he was the one who had better definitionNo one had a better definition. He had all the letters to get where he has come, "Mazinho said.

A champion team

About that world champion team, Mazinho has said: "It was a team that had fun playing soccer. Defensively it was perfect and the top two were two daggers"

In the final, Brazil beat Italy on penalties after drawing to zero in the 120 minutes of play. A final that Parreira remembered as follows: "The final of 94 against Sacchi's Italy was very tactic, there was a lot of respect between teams and you couldn't make mistakes. It was a great game with a lot of pressure. "