The Unionist player who triumphs in the networks after the Copa del Rey draw

One of the most popular matches of the draw for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey has been the one that will face Real Madrid and Unionistas de Salamanca.

The unionist team It was founded just six and a half years ago, in June 2013, and for the first time in its history it will face Real Madrid Club de Fútbol, ​​being also the first First Division team that it faces in all its history.

You just need to watch the video of Álvaro Romero in social networks to understand the allegation that has meant for the team that its rival is Real Madrid. The end of the Salamanca team has taken a microphone from the SER Chain and has started interviewing his classmates in the funniest video of the day.