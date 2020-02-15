The Union is the name of the new group of British Marvel superheroes

Share it:

The publishing house Marvel Comics it is increasingly fueling the incredible expectation that separates its most avid readers from the important Empyre event, coming up next April. The house of ideas, however, does not seem to stop, given that a new group of Superheroes has been announced these days: The Union.

As you can see in the post published through the official Twitter account of the publishing house, we may find out who they will be the heroes and heroines ready to defend the United Kingdom alongside Union Jack, on February 18th, a surprisingly close date.

Probably in the volume dedicated to The Union specific details about Empyre will emerge. For now we only know that the Marvel universe is under threat from terrible alliance between Kree and Skrull, united under a single, mysterious, guiding figure.

As you can see in the video at the top of the page, the Marvel editors and authors had fun not to bring out the least detail inherent to Empyre, stating only that it will be "the event that will shock the whole Earth in 2020".

We also know that the X-Men group, which has recently been subject to the changes designed by Jon Hickman for the immense reboot dedicated to mutants. It therefore promises to be a colossal resonance event, capable of involving all Marvel superheroes.