The unforgettable night of Bong Joon Ho and his acclaimed Parasite tape

Los Angeles California.- Bong Joon Ho and all his great team of "Parasite (Parasites)" were cheered by all attendees at the Dolby Theater at the 92nd Oscar Awards ceremony, the most important awards in the film industry, awarded by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). The filmmaker's film born in Daegu, South Korea won the most important prize of the night, "Best Film".

But it was not the only golden statuette that Bong Joon Ho and "Parasite" won on the night of Sunday, February 9, 2020. The film, a cruel satire about the growing gap between rich and poor, took home four Prizes of The academy:

Best film.

Best Director

Best Original Screenplay.

Best Foreign Language Film.

From director to director; Spike Lee awards the Oscar Award to Bong Joon Ho as "Best Director". Photo: Mark Ralston / AFP



Upon winning the Oscar Award as "Best Director," Bong Joon Ho delivered a plausible speech where he demonstrated the great humility he has. "Just as in the United States there is Hollywood, in Korea we have (its equivalent) Chungmuro, I would like to share this honor with all the scriptwriters and filmmakers of Chungmuro."

Thanks, after winning international film I thought it was all for the day and I was ready to relax, thank you very much, when I was young and I studied cinema I heard a phrase that fell in my heart, 'the most personal is the most creative'.

"That quote comes from our great Martin Scorsese, when I was young I studied Martin Scorsese's films, just being nominated was a great honor, I didn't think to win, when the people of the United States were not familiar with my films, Quentin always mentioned your lists. He's here, thank you very much! Tod and Sam, excellent directors that I admire, if the Academy allowed it I would like to take a saw and split this trophy to give it to each one".

Bong Joon Ho humbly grateful. Photo: Kevin Winter / AFP



The other film directors nominated in the three "Best Director" (Sam Mendes, Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese and Todd Phillips) were also moved by the humble attitude of Bong Joon Ho.

Writing a script is a lonely process, you never write thinking of representing your country, but this is the first Oscar for South Korea.

The peak moment for the South Korean filmmaker came in the final stretch of the ceremony: "Parasite" was named Best Movie! Bong Joon Ho seemed exultant to receive the award in the middle of an ovation and stressed that he won in a category that until last year, was called Best Foreign Language Film, "I am so glad to be the first winner under the new name", He expressed in Korean, before adding: "I applaud and support the new direction that this change symbolizes"; Then he joked in English:

Thanks, I'm ready to drink tonight until tomorrow.

"Parasite", a hit between critics and box office, includes a cast almost unknown in the West. It tells the story of an unemployed family that lives in a collapsed basement and manages to enter into the life of one of the richest families in Seoul, before things get pretty murky.









"Parasite" won the Palme d'Or at the last Cannes Film Festival and since then has won a series of awards including the Screen Actors Guild Award (SAG Awards) for "Best Cast"; He also won a Golden Globe as "Best Foreign Language Film" and two Bafta Awards as "Original Screenplay" and "Non-English Language Film".

Bong Joon Ho's vertiginous gratitude speeches, which sounded increasingly incredulous and the raucous reception they gave him, were emblematic on an Oscar Awards night that turned out to be more inclusive and cheerful than many expected. He was called again and again on stage and the South Korean director said again and again that he was ready for a drink, but the Oscars were not ready to stop giving him prizes.

Stay with the person who sees you as Bong Joon Ho sees his Oscar Award. Photo: Kevin Winter / AFP



"Parasite" made history at the Academy Awards:

First Korean film to be nominated for an Oscar.

First foreign language film to win Best Film (the highest honor).

Bong Joon Ho also broke another record for South Korea and Asia, along with Han Jin Won won the first Best Screenplay Oscar for an Asian film.