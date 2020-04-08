Sports

The (unforgettable) day that Tomás Roncero went to the Santiago Bernabéu for the first time

April 8, 2020
Tomás Roncero's passion for Real Madrid began in his childhood. The analyst of Carrusel Deportivo chatted with Dani Garrido and explained his first visit to what would be his usual stadium in the future: the Santiago Bernabéu.

"In November 1973, when I was eight years old. My uncle Luis came from town and told my father to take me to soccer. We went to see a Madrid – Las Palmas. Impressive: 5-0. When I entered the field the sensation was of a small boy who for the first time sees the house of his dreams ", began to relate.

"There was an incredible noise and I said 'joe, papa'. Then a man appeared in a gray suit, an imposing hat. My father told me that this was Bernabéu. I found it imposing. " added.

"Goalkeeper Junquera, Zoco and Pirri in the back. Pirri scored two goals. I remember Netzer, who raised his head from the center of the field crossed a pass of 50 meters. At that time a Spaniard did not lift the ball more than 20 meters. I asked him to my father to see how it had come and he said 'son is German' ", he explained.

"Above, Óscar 'Pinino' Mas played, who became famous for the boleas. They told me that now he is a taxi driver in Buenos Aires. But this was my first experience, it was a great match. ¿How could the rest of my life not be in Madrid? My father was the culprit. " concluded.

