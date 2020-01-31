Sports

The unexpected visit of Kobe Bryant with which he hallucinated the Barca wardrobe

January 30, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Kobe Bryant is still remembered after his tragic accident last Sunday in Los Angeles, in which he lost his life accompanied by his daughter and seven other companions. Renowned amateur culé, Sique Rodríguez makes us arrive a great anecdote of the NBA star.

During the stage of Rijkaard at Camp Nou, Kobe Bryant wanted to live in first person one of the training sessions of the club he follows and planted in the Mini Estadi with the intention of seeing Xavi, Iniesta, Messi and company.

The security of the club was surprised by this visit and unbelievers verified the identity of Kobe Bryant with the press officer of the basketball section of Barcelona. When they realized that it was really him, he was notified the whole template culé that they couldn't believe that Bryant was with them for wanting to see them train.

READ:  Mijatovic, about James' delay in arriving at the game: "It doesn't seem professional, it's disrespectful"
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.