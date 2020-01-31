The unexpected visit of Kobe Bryant with which he hallucinated the Barca wardrobe

Kobe Bryant is still remembered after his tragic accident last Sunday in Los Angeles, in which he lost his life accompanied by his daughter and seven other companions. Renowned amateur culé, Sique Rodríguez makes us arrive a great anecdote of the NBA star.

During the stage of Rijkaard at Camp Nou, Kobe Bryant wanted to live in first person one of the training sessions of the club he follows and planted in the Mini Estadi with the intention of seeing Xavi, Iniesta, Messi and company.

The security of the club was surprised by this visit and unbelievers verified the identity of Kobe Bryant with the press officer of the basketball section of Barcelona. When they realized that it was really him, he was notified the whole template culé that they couldn't believe that Bryant was with them for wanting to see them train.