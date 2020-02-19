The unexpected sexual comment by an ‘OT’ contestant that revolutionizes networks

Share it:

A comment by Samantha to Nía has unleashed all kinds of speculation about the relationship between the contestants.

The video has generated dozens of memes on Twitter.

The edition of ‘OT 2020’ He is giving a lot to talk about, and not precisely because of the musical gifts of his contestants – except for Nía's performance with ‘Who Run The World (Girls)’ -. Now the last thing that runs like gunpowder online is an unexpected and revealing commentary what Samantha Gilabert He has made one of his companions and that the internet does not know how to interpret. The fact is that last Tuesday, during a class with Manu Guix, the professor stressed that being 12 are now six boys and six girls: “What a coincidence!”, A comment that seemed to inspire the contestant who approached the ear Nía and making the gesture of covering the microphones whispered: "And we've all rolled up". Quickly the companion was telling him to shut up because everything is heard, Samantha replied: "No, you can not hear!".

Five words that collapsed Twitter ‘ipso facto’ and gave rise to a lot of memes, exalting the contestant due to their naturalness and spontaneous charisma. This was the moment that everyone talks about.

The online bets to know who are the above couples do not cease, nor do the memes that promise to give a high of audience to the decaffeinated edition of the ‘talent show’.