the unexpected renewal upset the plans of the showrunners

August 18, 2020
The news of the renewal of Lucifer for a sixth season, which will also be the last, seems to have taken by surprise even the showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson, so here are their reactions.

Modrovich, who is also an executive producer of the series, recently commented with his colleague on Netflix's completely unexpected choice to renew the series. series with Tom Ellis for another season: you can imagine their surprise, especially in the face of a fifth season, in two parts, still in production!

"We had started writing the ending when we got news [last minute renewal] "Modrovich said, while Henderson promised the public will see "How damn good Tom is, I mean … Sinfully good!", alluding to the dual role that will be played by Lucifer Morningstar in the next episodes.

The two would therefore have been caught off guard, but in other interviews they said they were enthusiastic about the opportunity granted them to expand and further characterize the cast and characters, including the protagonist himself, so much so that the fifth and sixth seasons of Lucifer will constitute a single narrative arc.

In view of the first part of Lucifer 5, coming soon on Netflix on August 21, review with us the main events of the fourth season of Lucifer.

