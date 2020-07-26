The unexpected offer that Lionel Messi could receive to leave Barcelona

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If he does not win the Champions League, it will be the first season since 2007/2008 in which he does not obtain any title (REUTERS / Albert Gea / File Photo)

In the midst of one of the most hectic years since its irruption in Barcelona, Lionel Messi He rests with his family and that of Luis Suárez on the threshold of the return to training for the last great goal that remains: the Champions League. Meanwhile, in Spain, the controversy continues that the 33-year-old captain He has not yet renewed his contract with the club, which expires in June 2021..

In the last hours, the version that the Inter de Milan he was in a position to tempt him to let Flea move to Italy. The data provided by the Azzur media was overwhelming: journalist Filippo Grassia said in RAI radio that Jorge Messi – the soccer player's father – would be in Italy carrying out the first steps of the operation. He even went further by affirming that Messi Sr. was moving in August and that he had already acquired an apartment in the capital of Lombardy.

Before the commotion, Giuseppe "Beppe" Marotta, CEO of Inter, was decisive: "We are talking about fantasía fantasy football ’, it is not our goal at all. I think he is focused on continuing his football activity with Barcelona. ”

According to the most important newspapers in Italy, Suning Holdings Group, majority shareholder of the table neroazzurro, with its president Steven zhang at the head, he was willing to offer the Rosario a three-year contract from which he would charge three million euros per season. The objective, in addition, was to counteract the centrality that Juventus acquires with the presence of the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo among their ranks.

There was also talk in Europe of the chance that the Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola as counselor, throw the dice in the bid for the Argentine star. But also from the Premier League they could surprise with an unexpected offer to stay with the striker.

As stressed by journalist Ben Jacobs, the Saudi group that is about to buy Newcastle for 380 million euros wants to build a super team. "I interviewed a senior manager, who noted:‘ The best players in La Liga will be bought, led by Lionel Messi ", he wrote on his Twitter account. The same information was replicated by the newspaper Daily express From great britain.

Newcastle finished 13th in the Premier League, with 11 wins, 11 draws and 16 losses. On the last date, they fell 3-1 to Liverpool, the tournament champion. One of the great figures of the team is Paraguayan Miguel Almirón, former Lanús and Atlanta United of the MLS. The club will not play international cups next season, an element that would detract from an ultra-competitive player like Lionel Messi.

Despite the rumors and a year plagued by friction that was even the media, Josep María Bartomeu, owner of Barcelona, ​​was optimistic. "I have no doubt that it will renew", assured about the Argentine captain, while about Luis Suárez, his friend and scorer, reported that "he has a contract that, according to the number of games he plays, automatically renews for the 2021-22 season."

As for the possibility of adding renowned reinforcements to surround the Argentine (Neymar and Lautaro Martínez, the maximum bets), he pointed out: "We are making decisions and the players, if they do not come from an exchange of footballers, it is very difficult for them to come" . "Yes, we have spoken with Inter but now the Martinez issue is stopped," concluded the former Racing striker.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

"Family time": the postcard of the Messi during their mini vacation before the Champions League

Did Messi ask Bielsa as coach of Barcelona? The news that impacts the world of football