The unexpected mockery of Juanfer Quintero to Boca in the presentation of his wine turned him into a trend

In addition to his love for music (he is a close friend of singer Maluma and he even dared to record some video clips with different artists) and soccer, Juan Fernando Quintero is also passionate about wines.

Through their official accounts at Instagram and Twitter, the River midfielder gave a preview of his new venture. He showed two images of a bottle of his new line of wines, which will be called Juanfer Quintero ”.

"COMING SOON … I'LL TELL YOU 🍷", was the concise statement of the Colombian to accompany the two photos and enlarge the mystery. From what could be seen in his post, it is a Malbec harvest 2018 (the year, another detail that did not go unnoticed).

In the first photo, the Colombian midfielder holds a glass and stares at the bottle. But the second was the one that caused the most stir on social networks and turned it into a trend. Football player He chose the goal that marked Boca as the image of his wine line in overtime in the final of the Copa Libertadores played in the Santiago Bernabeu, the house of Real Madrid.

In that move, Camilo Mayada assisted Quintero, who despite having three footballers from Xeneize Nearby, he pulled out an accurate left-footed shot that stuck into the upper corner of the arch guarded by Esteban Andrada.

The former Porto, who arrived at Millionaire in 2017, he also won a South American Cup, an Argentine Super Cup and an Argentine Cup.

After his announcement, in addition to several taunts to Boca going viral, the sportsman's fans were enthusiastic about this new venture and assured that they would buy the bottles to taste his line of wine.

It is worth noting that Juan fer He has been in Medellín since last Monday, May 18, after taking a repatriation flight of compatriots to his country. There, he quarantined the first 15 days due to the coronavirus pandemic. His compatriot Rafael Santos Borré, meanwhile, traveled to Colombia this week.

Unlike other South American leagues, in Argentine soccer there is still no precision on when the competition or training will return. So far, the cases of 4 soccer players who tested positive for COVID-19 were known: the defender of Sacachispas Mariano Klaus, the goalkeeper of Hikers Stephanie Rea, the player of River Camila Godoy and the midfielder of Tigre Agustín Cardozo.

