The unexpected fate that Maxi López would have after ascending to Serie A with Crotone

Maxi López would continue his career in the Italian Serie C (officialmaxilopez)

Although he finished away from Benevento, the team that won the competition from end to end, Crotone finished in the second place in Serie B and was awarded a ticket to the top category of Italian football for the next season (he was only in 2016 / 17 and 2017/18).

Within the campus commanded by Giovanni Stroppa was a name of weight and with a past in Serie A as Maxi López, who knew how to previously defend the shirts of Catania, Milan, Sampdoria, Chievo Verona, Torino and Udinese.

Despite its scrolls, the point that emerged from the River quarry will not continue in the institution and must seek a new destination. His role within the team was secondary, since the holders were the Nigerian Simeon Tochukwu (top scorer of the team, with 20 goals) and the Brazilian Junior Messias. The Argentine only played 14 games (only in two he was a starter) and scored a goal (against Spezia Calcio).

As reported Rest of the Carlino and Mediaset, the 36-year-old attacker would have in his head the idea of ​​continuing in Europe, to continue being close to his children, and all roads would lead to La Società Sportiva Sambenedettese, entity that plays in Serie C (third category) and that he lost in the playoffs for promotion last season.

Ascoli Piceno's club has Paolo Montero on the bench, a Uruguayan defender who knew how to make history with the Juventus shirt and had a brief stint in Argentine soccer in San Lorenzo. The Charrúa also directed in Boca Unidos de Corrientes, Colón and Rosario Central.

Although Maxi López once commented that he would like to return to River, the truth is that the striker is facing the end of his career and has been out of the country since 2004, when he was transferred to Barcelona from Spain. Then he went through Mallorca, FC Moscow, Gremio, Catania, Milan, Sampdoria, Chievo Verona, Torino, Udinese, Vasco Da Gama and Crotone.

Maxi Lopez's training with his son

While waiting for his future to be resolved, the two-league champion forward, a Spanish Super Cup and a Champions League with the jersey of Blaugrana He is enjoying the holidays in France with his three children. "Dreaming of this day after eight long months", he wrote on his social networks along with a video in which Valentino, Constantino and Benedicto were seen walking with him through the streets of Paris. He also shared different stories on his networks from the beaches of Deauville, located in the Normandy region.

That family break was accompanied by training to physically stay ahead of what lies ahead. "Summer training with the firefighter", he wrote in one of the many videos he posted on his social networks where he was seen jogging in France with one of his children.

