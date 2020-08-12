The unexpected decision that Juventus could make with Paulo Dybala

Share it:

Paulo Dybala was chosen as the best footballer in Serie A (AFP)

Although the row over the lost final of the Italian Cup and the early elimination in the Champions League still persists, Paulo Dybala's season with the Juventus jersey was spectacular. The Cordovan contributed 17 goals and provided 14 assists In 46 appearances, he was key in obtaining the ninth consecutive Scudetto and was chosen as the MVP of Serie A.

For several weeks, as a result of its high performance, the leadership of the Vecchia Signora he is negotiating with his agent an improvement to his contract, which ends June 30, 20022. The man from Cordoba, who currently receives 7.5 million a year, requested a double increase; while from the club they are willing to reach 10 million of the European currency. It is worth noting that an arrangement in any of these amounts would turn the Jewel in the second best payment of the campus bianconero, only surpassed by Cristiano Ronaldo (31 million euros).

However, following The economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic made Juventus rethink the future of Paulo Dybala. As reported La Gazzetta dello Sport, the heads of the institution they study the possibility of selling it, since it is for the only footballer who could arrive a “maxi offer” of between 90 and 100 million.

Andrea Pirlo considers him a fundamental pillar within his scheme and the leaders are comfortable with the Argentine, but the global situation could cause the club to make an unexpected decision. The newspaper reports that those in Turin will have to decide which way to go in this pass market: whether to sell one of its pillars in order to implement a deep revolution within the squad or to dispose of some pieces and replace them with functional players.

From the list of expendable of the new coach (Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi -he is one step away from being presented at Inter Miami-, Gonzalo Higuaín, Douglas Costa, Daniele Rugani, Mattia De Sciglio and Aaron Ramsey), for the footballer they expect receiving a better offer is for the Brazilian forward, although his constant injuries could play against him. Another that could pay good dividends in the Juve is Federico Bernardeschi, although it is being studied that it be used as a bargaining chip to achieve the arrival of Federico Chiesa, a young figure from Fiorentina.

The next few weeks will be key, since the Champions League and the Europa League will be defined and it is estimated that the transfer market will begin to move on that date. Although the idea is to stay with Paulo Dybala, Juventus is seriously studying the possibility of greening him in order to meet the costs of a major renovation.

