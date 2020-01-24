         'The Undoing' trailer: Nicole Kidman is a therapist in the new miniseries of the creator of 'Big Little Lies' for HBO

Share it:

David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman return to the charge after two seasons of 'Big Little Lies' with a new miniseries for HBO: 'The Undoing', a psychological thriller that will arrive next May to the North American chain.

As an appetizer we have already seen a first miniseries trailer, which is written by Kelley and directed by Susanne Bier, director of 'A blind' and 'The infiltrator', among many other works. The cast is led by Kidman and Hugh Grant.

Nicole Kidman plays Grace Sach, who lives the only life she wanted to live: she is a successful therapist about to publish her first book, she has a devoted husband (Grant) and a son who attends an elite school in New York. However, shortly after publishing his book, a great tragedy occurs, followed by a cluster of revelations, which will make you rethink your whole life.

'The Undoing' is based on the novel 'You already knew it' ('You should have known') by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Truth be told, the premise seems very typical … but Kidman usually has an eye for his papers and, if Kelley is behind, at least we will find something of a good level.